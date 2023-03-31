Richmond Public Schools offer bonuses up to $12,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is offering early commitment bonuses as a way to recruit more teachers.

The division is giving new hires up to $12,000 if they sign commitment letters by May 1.

The bonus structure is:

$6,000 for all teachers

$2,000 to teach at four “high needs schools”

$2,000 for bilingual staff

$2,000 for relocating to Richmond from 50+ miles away

RPS is holding a virtual teacher hiring event on April 12 and April 13. Click/tap here for more information.

