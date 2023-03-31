Richmond Public Schools offer bonuses up to $12,000
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is offering early commitment bonuses as a way to recruit more teachers.
The division is giving new hires up to $12,000 if they sign commitment letters by May 1.
The bonus structure is:
- $6,000 for all teachers
- $2,000 to teach at four “high needs schools”
- $2,000 for bilingual staff
- $2,000 for relocating to Richmond from 50+ miles away
RPS is holding a virtual teacher hiring event on April 12 and April 13. Click/tap here for more information.
