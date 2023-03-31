Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond playground to be named after 9-year-old shooting victim

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Community members will gather Saturday in Richmond to honor Markiya Dickson.

The 9-year-old was shot and killed at Fonticello Park (formerly Carter Jones Park) at a cookout in May 2019.

Markiya was a student at Chesterfield’s Crestwood Elementary school and was previously a student at Redd Elementary in Richmond.

To honor her life, the playground at the park will be renamed after Markiya at noon on Saturday.

Organizers ask attendees to wear pink.

