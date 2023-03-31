Officer-involved shooting reported in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sources have confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took place late Friday morning in the 4100 block of North Avenue near Piney Road.

Officials say there are two crime scenes connected to this shooting. At 10:39 a.m., a call came in for the report of a female shot on Evergreen Avenue.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As part of the investigation, police were tipped off to a vehicle description that led them to a male suspect in the woman’s shooting.

Police say they encountered the armed suspect on North Avenue. The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital.

There’s currently no information on whether or not the suspect fired at police.

NBC12 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide additional updates as they come in.

