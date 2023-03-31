News to Know for Friday, March 31

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines for this last day of March:

Political Expert: Indictment Could Help Trump

One University of Virginia political expert believes former president Donald Trump’s indictment could play out either way for his 2024 presidential campaign. “Republicans view it as a threat to them, not just to Donald Trump, and so they might well rally around him at least for a while,” Larry Sabato, with the UVA Center for Politics, said.

VCU’s New Coach

The VCU Rams will welcome their new head men’s basketball coach on Friday. Ryan Odom, who was at Utah State, is replacing Mike Rhoades, who left for Penn State.

Teacher Bonuses at RPS

Richmond Public Schools is offering early commitment bonuses as a way to recruit more teachers. The division is giving new hires up to $12,000 if they sign commitment letters by May 1.

Playground to Honor 9-year-old

Community members will gather Saturday in Richmond to honor Markiya Dickson. The 9-year-old was shot and killed at Fonticello Park (formerly Carter Jones Park) at a cookout in May 2019.

First Alert Weather Day on Saturday

After a breezy and partly sunny Friday, showers will move in during the evening. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day with winds between 40-50 mph possible. Full forecast >

