News to Know for Friday, March 31

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former president Donald Trump on Thursday, making him...
A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former president Donald Trump on Thursday, making him the first former president to face criminal charges.(WNEM)
By David Hylton
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines for this last day of March:

Political Expert: Indictment Could Help Trump

  • One University of Virginia political expert believes former president Donald Trump’s indictment could play out either way for his 2024 presidential campaign. “Republicans view it as a threat to them, not just to Donald Trump, and so they might well rally around him at least for a while,” Larry Sabato, with the UVA Center for Politics, said.

  • Richmond Public Schools is offering early commitment bonuses as a way to recruit more teachers. The division is giving new hires up to $12,000 if they sign commitment letters by May 1.

  • Community members will gather Saturday in Richmond to honor Markiya Dickson. The 9-year-old was shot and killed at Fonticello Park (formerly Carter Jones Park) at a cookout in May 2019.

  • After a breezy and partly sunny Friday, showers will move in during the evening. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day with winds between 40-50 mph possible. Full forecast >

