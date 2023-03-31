NBC12 legal analyst weighs in on Trump indictment

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All we know right now is that former president Donald Trump is expected to surrender to appear in front of a state court judge at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in New York.

NBC12′s legal analyst Steve Benjamin, says this is a big moment in history, but it should be treated like any other case.

“Remain calm, take a deep breath, and let the process work,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin stressed that message as all eyes are on former President Donald Trump after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on criminal charges.

“That is a grand jury composed of citizens, the majority of who found after hearing the evidence that there was sufficient reason to believe that he probably committed a crime in order to bring this criminal accusation,” Benjamin said.

The specific details of Trump’s indictment have not yet been made public. However, we do know the former president is facing charges tied to an investigation into alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, which is not typically unlawful.

“However, if instead thought the payment of the hush money was an improper campaign donation, then that could be a crime,” Benjamin said. “We’re also told that crimes may involve the falsification of business records, ordinarily under New York law that would be a misdemeanor unless the falsification was with the intent to commit or cover up some other crime.”

Benjamin said if it plays out as it would for anyone else, Trump would have to be processed on a criminal charge, fingerprinted and photographed.

“In Virginia, a defendant would not normally be called on to enter a plea at the initial appearance,” Benjamin said. “That may be different in New York. If it is different, if they are expected to enter a plea, then it would be customary to say not guilty.”

Benjamin said if the case makes it to trial, the jury and prosecution and defense would have huge responsibilities.

“I’ve been around long enough to have witnessed a multitude of trials of the century, and certainly, this would be one of those,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin said while this is a historic moment for the American people, he wants everyone to remember that every person accused of a crime under the law is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty, but he also reminds us that no person, regardless of who they are, is above the law.

