Friday Forecast: Breezy, partly sunny, evening showers

Light scattered showers possible beginning around 5pm this evening and continuing overnight
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Saturday for gusty winds 40-50mph, power outages possible

Friday: Increasing clouds and breezy. Wind southwest 10-20mph with 30mph gusts. Light rain showers move in late afternoon. Evening showers likely. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Scattered showers with isolated heavy downpours and thunderstorms through midday. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms possible. Windy, gusts 40-50mph starting mid-morning and continuing into the evening. Isolated higher wind gusts are possible, especially west of I-95. Lows near 60, highs in the upper 70s. Rain totals around a quarter inch. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Sunny and cooler. Wind weakens. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, high around 80°.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

