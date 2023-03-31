Friday Forecast: Breezy, partly sunny, evening showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Saturday for gusty winds 40-50mph, power outages possible

Friday: Increasing clouds and breezy. Wind southwest 10-20mph with 30mph gusts. Light rain showers move in late afternoon. Evening showers likely. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Scattered showers with isolated heavy downpours and thunderstorms through midday. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms possible. Windy, gusts 40-50mph starting mid-morning and continuing into the evening. Isolated higher wind gusts are possible, especially west of I-95. Lows near 60, highs in the upper 70s. Rain totals around a quarter inch. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Sunny and cooler. Wind weakens. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, high around 80°.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

