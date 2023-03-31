Former dog trainer pleads guilty to multiple 2021 animal cruelty charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A former dog training facility owner from Orange County pleaded guilty to multiple animal cruelty charges dating back over two years ago.

Shawn Deehan of Orange County pleaded guilty to two felony animal cruelty charges and five misdemeanor charges of failure of a boarding establishment to provide adequate care for animals.

Deehan owned and operated “Global Dynamic Security” and “The Perfect Dog,” which is reported to be a canine training facility.

In March of 2021, a German Shepherd puppy named Scout was picked up from Deehan’s facility after the owner received a tip that the puppy was in bad shape.

The owner took Scout to a veterinarian in Fairfax County, who contacted the Fairfax Animal Protection Police immediately. Scout ultimately had to be put down due to the trauma of being kept in a crate for hours.

Upon an investigation of Deehan’s property, Orange County sheriff’s deputies found twelve dogs in crates and kennels standing in urine that caused urine burns to the skin and feces with no bedding.

The dogs did not have access to food or water, and at least one dog was severely underweight with untreated injuries to all four feet, which required emergency veterinary treatment.

Deehan was sentenced to 5 years with 4 years and 6 months suspended on each count, totaling 6 months. He will also serve 6 months under house arrest.

He also cannot own or train dogs for the rest of his life.

Deehan was ordered to pay almost $100,000 in restitution to the dog’s owners and the Orange County Animal Shelter, who have cared for his dogs for 2 years.

He has surrendered his six dogs to the Orange County Animal Shelter. Police will adopt them.

