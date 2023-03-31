Your Money with Carlson Financial
Dog named Lucky looking for new home after being tied to railroad tracks

When an officer responded, he noticed the leash tied to the dog’s neck was secured to the...
When an officer responded, he noticed the leash tied to the dog's neck was secured to the tracks with a nail, tightening more and more as the dog tried to get away.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) – A dog who was found tied to train tracks in San Antonio is now safely at an animal shelter and ready for adoption.

According to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, officers received a call about a yellow lab lying on the tracks. When an officer responded, he noticed the leash tied to the dog’s neck was secured to the tracks with a nail, tightening more and more as the dog tried to get away.

Hearing a train in the distance and knowing there wasn’t time to waste, the officer moved...
Hearing a train in the distance and knowing there wasn't time to waste, the officer moved quickly and safely, helping the dog off the tracks.

Hearing a train in the distance and knowing there wasn’t time to waste, the officer moved quickly and safely, helping the dog off the tracks.

Before the two even got back to the vehicle, a train zoomed past.

Animal Care Services said they are beyond grateful to the person who reported seeing the dog, or else the situation would have ended in tragedy.

Now that Lucky has had some time to settle down, he is ready to find his forever family.
Now that Lucky has had some time to settle down, he is ready to find his forever family.

The shelter named the dog Lucky. Now that Lucky has had some time to settle down, he is ready to find his forever family.

To inquire about Lucky, contact the shelter here.

