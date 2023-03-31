Digital lottery for $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets in Richmond starts Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- Award-winning musical “Hamilton” is returning to the Altria Theater next month, and now, fans can score a limited number of tickets for just $10 each.

A digital lottery opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31 and stays open until 12 p.m. Thursday, April 6, for the shows running from Tuesday, April 11, until Sunday, April 16. The digital lottery for the second week of performances will start at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 14 and close at noon. Thursday, April 20, for the performances running from Tuesday, April 18, through Sunday, April 23.

To enter, use the official “Hamilton” app or visit the website to register. Participants will know whether they’ve won two tickets or not the day before the performance via email or text between 12 to 4 p.m. Winners must purchase tickets online with a credit card by 4 p.m. the day before the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. are forfeited.

Anyone applying must be 18 years old and have a valid photo ID. Tickets are non-transferable. The theater says only one entry per person is allowed, and any repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.