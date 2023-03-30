Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball superfan ready to cheer the team on in Dallas

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball team will take on LSU in its first Final Four in school history Friday in Dallas. That’s also where we’ll find eight-year-old superfan June Pilling and her dad Kyler cheering them on for the historic and memorable moments.

Would you say you’re the number one fan?

“Yes,” said June.

Who’s your favorite player on the team?

June: Georgia Amoore.

What’s your favorite part about the Hokies?

June: “How hard they work.”

June goes to plenty of games, including seeing the Hokies bring home the ACC title in Greensboro with her mom Sara. Her dad Kyler got two tickets to go to Dallas for the Final Four and decided it was the perfect time for an early birthday present.

“June has been a big fan of the Hokies all year and I get a chance to go down for work. So I had an opportunity to bring her with me and we were excited to give her a chance for her birthday coming up,” said Kyler, who is the general manager of Virginia Tech Sports Properties.

Watching the Hokies success has been a special experience for the whole family.

“I grew up following sports, watching sports and learning the little rules like three-pointer all the way to a technical foul and offensive foul. So during the games, she is very vocal, shouting out plays and timeouts and all sorts of things. So that has been a blast to grow and watch. And then to see her be a fan and be a fan with her because I think, you know, we’ve been here a while, I haven’t truly embraced this team as much. But it’s really easy when you have a number one fan next to you cheering them on,” said Kyler.

Kyler had one more birthday gift for June ahead of the trip to Dallas, a Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Final Four shirt. Kyler and June feel, though there are a few more tests ahead, this is the year the Hokies will bring it home.

“They’re gonna have to play really good defense and find open spaces to shoot where there’s no defenders,” said June.

The special connection that sports has is clearly on display for the whole Pilling family.

