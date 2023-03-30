Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Unlikely BFFs: Animal shelter looking for forever home for goat, dog

Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog came to the Wake County Animal Shelter in North Carolina on...
Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog came to the Wake County Animal Shelter in North Carolina on March 13 after their owner became unable to care for them any longer, the shelter said.(Wake County Animal Shelter)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – An unlikely duo of best friends is looking for their forever home.

Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog came to the Wake County Animal Shelter in North Carolina on March 13 after their owner became unable to care for them any longer, the shelter said.

The shelter’s staff is now trying to place the pair in a home together, since it was immediately clear they were best friends – playing, eating and sleeping together.

“To see such a strong bond between a goat and a dog is really special,” said Wake County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings. “We’re so thankful that our center has established such great partnerships with local rescues so we can send out a plea for this sweet pair.”

Cinnamon and Felix are not up for public adoption at this time, as the shelter is working with other rescues to find them a permanent placement that benefits both species.

“Goats are social animals and so are dogs, so when they’re put together – it makes sense they would find friendship,” said Wake County Animal Center Director Dr. Jennifer Federico. “Whatever the reason for these two bonding, it’s clear what would be best for their well-being is to keep them together.”

If the perfect place isn’t found by the end of March, the animal shelter said they will revisit public adoption options.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chesterfield man says he has been waiting almost a year to receive money owed to him from a...
‘It hasn’t been paid:’ Chesterfield man waiting for $5,000 payment after issue with tow company
Henrico Police are looking for Tiye Washington II, 26 in connection to a shooting that injured...
Police name suspect after 1 juvenile, 2 adults shot in Henrico
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
The shooting happened in the9700 block of Virginia Centerway Place, an apartment home community...
3 people suffer life-threatening injuries in Glen Allen shooting
VCU Coach Mike Rhoades boards the bus as the Rams head to the NCAA Tournament earlier this month.
Men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades leaves VCU

Latest News

The campus was on lockdown for hours and there were reports of two suspects, a school official...
Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during...
White House: Russia, N. Korea engaged in food for arms deal
During Pope Francis’ 2022 visit to Canada, during which he apologized to Indigenous peoples for...
Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine that backed seizure of Native lands
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at left by Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., and...
House GOP approves broad bill to ‘unleash’ American energy
Army Chief of Staff General James C. McConville offered condolences Thursday.
Army chief of staff pays tribute to those killed in Black Hawk crash