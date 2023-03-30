Your Money with Carlson Financial
Lawyer says Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023
(AP) - A lawyer for Donald Trump said Thursday he’s been told that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

It becomes the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, told The Associated Press he had been told that a grand jury that had been meeting for months voted to indict Trump. The specific charges were not immediately made public.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has attacked the investigation, was expected to surrender to authorities next week, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss a matter that remained under seal.

The grand jury indictment of Trump, 76, is an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings. It is likely to galvanize critics who say Trump lied and cheated his way to the top and embolden supporters who feel the Republican is being unfairly targeted by a Democratic prosecutor.

Associated Press writer Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.

He faces possible indictment in Manhattan. (Source: CNN/WSB/POOL VIA WSB/POOL/THE WASHINGTON POST/ACCESS HOLLYWOOD/CBS/DOJ/BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER/GETTY IMAGES)

