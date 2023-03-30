Thursday Forecast: Sunny and cool with a warmup coming tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny and cool today with a warmup coming tomorrow. First Alert Weather Day Saturday for gusty winds up to 40-50mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 60°.

Friday: Increasing clouds and breezy. A few showers possible during the late afternoon and evening. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows near 40, highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Scattered morning showers into the early afternoon. An isolated afternoon possible. Windy, gusts up to 40-50mph starting mid morning into the evening. Isolated higher wind gusts possible. The National Weather Service will likely issue a Wind Advisory. Lows near 60, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, high around 80

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible. Lows near 60°, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.