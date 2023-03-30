Your Money with Carlson Financial
Three shot at Glen Allen Apartment Complex

Three people taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Three people taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Glen Allen early Thursday morning. Henrico Police responded just after 1:30 a.m. to the 9700 block of Virginia Centerway Place, an apartment home community off Virginia Center Parkway.

Police say they are now investigating the shooting incident. Officers say their investigation spans across the apartment property, including the scene of a crash also on the property.

The three victims were transported to local hospitals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story.

