Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Teen injured in Chesterfield shooting

As of now, police do not have a vehicle or suspect description.
As of now, police do not have a vehicle or suspect description.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Chesterfield are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager Thursday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. on March 30, police responded to the 4600 block of Melody Court for the report of gunshots. When they arrived, police found a teenager grazed by a bullet. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

An investigation revealed a car pulled up and shot at two teenagers.

As of now, police do not have a vehicle or suspect description.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chesterfield man says he has been waiting almost a year to receive money owed to him from a...
‘It hasn’t been paid:’ Chesterfield man waiting for $5,000 payment after issue with tow company
Tiye Washington II
Suspect in triple shooting in Henrico dies in North Carolina
Henrico Police are looking for Tiye Washington II, 26 in connection to a shooting that injured...
Police name suspect after 1 juvenile, 2 adults shot in Henrico
The shooting happened in the9700 block of Virginia Centerway Place, an apartment home community...
3 people suffer life-threatening injuries in Glen Allen shooting
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break

Latest News

Police use-of-force expert on Irvo Otieno video: ‘We know better’
Police use-of-force expert on Irvo Otieno video: ‘We know better’
Suspect in triple shooting in Henrico dies in North Carolina
Suspect in triple shooting in Henrico dies in North Carolina
‘Where’s my mail?’: Richmond and Henrico residents frustrated by USPS delays
‘Where’s my mail?’: Richmond and Henrico residents frustrated by USPS delays
Photo: FOX 5 DC
Maryland woman taken into custody after Richmond Highway barricade