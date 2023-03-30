Teen injured in Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Chesterfield are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager Thursday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. on March 30, police responded to the 4600 block of Melody Court for the report of gunshots. When they arrived, police found a teenager grazed by a bullet. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

An investigation revealed a car pulled up and shot at two teenagers.

As of now, police do not have a vehicle or suspect description.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

