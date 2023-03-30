Suspect in triple shooting in Henrico dies in North Carolina

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WWBT) - A man wanted for shooting three people in Henrico County has died in North Carolina, according to a Fox Carolina report.

Tiye Washington II was killed in a shooting in Rutherford County in an incident that also left a sheriff’s deputy injured, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were searching for Washington, who was said to possibly be in the southeast area of the county.

Washington was a suspect in a Henrico shooting that left three people with life-threating injuries.

On March 28, Henrico Police responded to the 5400 block of Mason Manor Drive for a shooting after they said someone in the home made the 911 call.

Authorities say the shooting happened inside a house in the area, and it was suspected to be domestic-related and isolated to the single-family, two-story home.

Three victims - two women and one male juvenile - were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In the incident in North Carolina, the sheriff’s deputy was airlifted to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

A neighbor in the area - Ray Nicholson - says there was a strong presence of law-enforcement officers in the area for much of Wednesday. He also says there were multiple drones in the air.

He says he couldn’t really sleep because of all the commotion outside so he was awake when gunfire broke out.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.