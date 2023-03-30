Spring Racing returns to the Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Nascar races back to the Richmond Raceway this weekend for the Nascar Cup Series. Fans will pack the raceway cheering on their favorite drivers and not only are the fans excited.

Richmond Raceway President Lori Waran is excited for spring racing to return and what she’s looking forward to the most is getting involved in our community.

“We are trying to bring the track to the city, so we are not just depending on everyone coming to us we are going to make sure we involve our selves in the community in a great way,” said Waran.

They plan to do that by hosting rooftop parties around the city Thursday night with Nascar racers and personalities. Also by having Bubbas Block Party back at the raceway for a second consecutive year on Friday. Bubba Wallace feels that the block party is a staple in this weekend of racing.

“It’s super important and showing the support so they can come out and support us and we go out and support them. It’s a bee to bee deal that continues to grow together for many years to come. So I think that its massively important that we continue to showcase the spotlight on minority owned business, “ said Wallace.

That block party is also aimed at bringing more diversity to Nascar culture.

“We are trying to make sure that we are accessible to all cultures. I think nascar has been doing that for a number of years and they are going to continue to do so and that’s what I love about Nascar. Thats why I joined the team and I think we are going to continue to do so at the raceway,” said Waran.

“I feel like a lot of those people don’t feel like they are welcomed to show up at the racetrack. Whether that’s the past or if that’s now but you know I wanted to provide a environment that’s Friday night cookout type style vibes at a race track,” said Wallace.

Bubba’s Block Party starts at 6 pm Friday with their first race of the weekend, the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 starting at 6:30 pm. Wallace isn’t the only racer excited to return to the action track. Martin Truex Jr. is a three time Cup Series Champion and is looking to add one more to his resume.

”I love Richmond. I love the track, it’s great and I’ve been very successful there lately. Its really fun the way you can move around there, the tires wear out and uh the track is really really slippery and that makes it fun and a challenge and it’s always a good race,” said Truex JR.

Racing continues Saturday for the Toyota Care 250 race at 1:00 pm and the main event the Toyota Owners 400 at 3:30 pm Sunday.

For the full schedule and ticket information, visit Richmond Raceway.com

