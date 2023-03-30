Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home

Richmond police relaunch community event series with focus on 25th Street corridor

Richmond Police are cracking down on crime with a neighborhood-by-neighborhood approach.
Richmond Police are cracking down on crime with a neighborhood-by-neighborhood approach.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are cracking down on crime with a neighborhood-by-neighborhood approach.

“It’s an area where we will be focusing our efforts and the community at-large has been focusing their efforts to make this area safer and to revitalize it,” said Capt. Anthony Jackson, Richmond Police Dept.

That area of focus is up and down the North 25th Street corridor where police say they are dealing with increased larcenies and thefts.

“Some of the issues we’re seeing here, we call them the broken windows theory in this area. So we see trash. We see vacant properties, boarded up properties, but this area has a lot of, you know, drug use, drug addiction,” said Jackson.

Richmond’s First Police Precinct, which covers the area, reports violent crime is down 19% compared to the same time last year.

Major crimes are up 4%. That includes a 5% jump in larcenies from doorsteps and a 12% increase in people stealing items from inside vehicles.

“So we realize as a police department, we can’t just go in and arrest our way out of a situation,” said Jackson.

Now police are relaunching those pop up events focusing on areas of the city that need help and those who live there. They are holding one Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Church.

“It’s just a way for us to say, ‘hey we’re the police department, we’re here to help. We’re here with our partners to make this area better,’” said Jackson.

Another pop-up event is set for April 27 for those living in the Fan and Museum districts.

