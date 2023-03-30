Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Orangutan at Metro Richmond Zoo learns how to nurse from breastfeeding zookeeper

The zoo says Zoe and her baby boy are bonding well
When Zoe the oranguan needed help breastfeeding, Metro Richmond Zoo staff were determined to teach her how to nurse successfully.
By David Hylton
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - When Zoe the oranguan needed help breastfeeding, Metro Richmond Zoo staff were determined to teach her how to nurse successfully.

Zoe’s first baby, Taavi, had to be hand-raised after she failed to nurse him and hold him properly, the zoo said. When Zoe delivered her second baby in December, Metro Richmond Zoo contacted Whitlee Turner, a zookeeper and a new mom.

“Whitlee was asked to breastfeed her own baby Caleb in front of Zoe in hopes that Zoe would learn from a live demonstration,” the zoo said on its website. “Whitlee agreed to help, and she and her son arrived at the orangutan’s indoor house soon after Zoe gave birth.”

When Zoe delivered her second baby in December, Metro Richmond Zoo contacted Whitlee Turner, a...
When Zoe delivered her second baby in December, Metro Richmond Zoo contacted Whitlee Turner, a zookeeper and new mom herself.(Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo)

Turner says she was “able to show (Zoe) everything with zero modesty. I wanted her to be able to see the whole process because orangutans don’t wear shirts. I wanted her to be able to see my breasts and see Caleb and be able to see him rooting and looking for it and the latch.”

Turner says Zoe was watching “curiously” the entire time.

Then, just less than 24 hours later, Zoe nursed her baby for the first time.

Zoe holds her new baby at Metro Richmond Zoo.
Zoe holds her new baby at Metro Richmond Zoo.(Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo)

Prior to Turner’s help, Zoe’s caretakers had set up a TV so she could watch videos of orangutan mothers caring for their young.

Jessica Gring, a lead zookeeper, also showed Zoe how to hold and nurse a baby using a stuffed animal.

“Zoe and her unnamed baby boy are healthy and bonding well,” the zoo said. “They can be seen at the zoo daily from the Safari Train Ride. The zoo is grateful to our dedicated and creative professionals who are committed to helping Zoe.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chesterfield man says he has been waiting almost a year to receive money owed to him from a...
‘It hasn’t been paid:’ Chesterfield man waiting for $5,000 payment after issue with tow company
Henrico Police are looking for Tiye Washington II, 26 in connection to a shooting that injured...
Police name suspect after 1 juvenile, 2 adults shot in Henrico
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
The seasonal temperature outlook for April, May, and June shows above average temperatures...
Spring outlook for central Virginia
VCU Coach Mike Rhoades boards the bus as the Rams head to the NCAA Tournament earlier this month.
Men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades leaves VCU

Latest News

An orangutan at the Metro Richmond Zoo learned how to breastfeed from zookeepers.
Orangutan learns how to nurse from breastfeeding zookeeper
The Henrico County Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in Glen Allen.
News to Know for Thursday, March 30
The shooting happened in the9700 block of Virginia Centerway Place, an apartment home community...
3 people suffer life-threatening injuries in Glen Allen shooting
Henrico Police responded to the 9700 block of Virginia Centerway Place, an apartment home...
3 people shot at Glen Allen apartment complex