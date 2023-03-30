News to Know for Thursday, March 30

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top stories for Thursday, March 30, 2023:

3 People Shot in Glen Allen

Henrico Police responded to the 9700 block of Virginia Centerway Place, an apartment home community off Virginia Center Parkway.

Three people suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Glen Allen early Thursday morning. Henrico Police responded just after 1:30 a.m. to the 9700 block of Virginia Centerway Place, an apartment home community off Virginia Center Parkway.

Big Winds This Weekend

It will be sunny and cool Thursday with a warmup coming Friday. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for gusty winds up to 40-50 mph. Full forecast >

Military Helicopters Crash

Fort Campbell officials confirmed two Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a crash in Trigg County, KY.

Military officials say multiple deaths are expected after two Fort Campbell helicopters crashed in Kentucky just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Rhoades Out, Odom in at VCU

Virginia Commonwealth University’s men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades has officially left the team and is headed to Penn State University. Late Wednesday, VCU announced that Utah State’s Ryan Odom will take Rhoades’ place as the new coach.

Otieno Laid to Rest

Hundreds gather at First Baptist Church in Chesterfield to say their final goodbyes to Irvo Otieno Wednesday.

Hundreds gathered at First Baptist Church in Chesterfield to say their final goodbyes to Irvo Otieno on Wednesday. The 28-year-old man died in the custody of Henrico Sheriff’s deputies and Central State Hospital workers earlier this month.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.