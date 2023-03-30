Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

N.C. man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-85 crash in Va.

A 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the right side of the northbound lanes of I-85 and struck a...
A 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the right side of the northbound lanes of I-85 and struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A 36-year-old man from Hickory, N.C., died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County.

A 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the right side of the northbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 60.8 just before 11 a.m. and struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver, who is from Ohio, was taken by med-flight to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with serious injuries.

The passenger - identified Thursday as Stephen Brett Dellinger - died on the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chesterfield man says he has been waiting almost a year to receive money owed to him from a...
‘It hasn’t been paid:’ Chesterfield man waiting for $5,000 payment after issue with tow company
Henrico Police are looking for Tiye Washington II, 26 in connection to a shooting that injured...
Police name suspect after 1 juvenile, 2 adults shot in Henrico
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
The seasonal temperature outlook for April, May, and June shows above average temperatures...
Spring outlook for central Virginia
VCU Coach Mike Rhoades boards the bus as the Rams head to the NCAA Tournament earlier this month.
Men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades leaves VCU

Latest News

The goal is to collect more than 55,000 diapers and hundreds of packages of wipes to help...
Diaper drive provides so much more than just supplies to local parents
The shooting happened in the9700 block of Virginia Centerway Place, an apartment home community...
3 people suffer life-threatening injuries in Glen Allen shooting
Zoe holds her new baby at Metro Richmond Zoo.
Orangutan at Metro Richmond Zoo learns how to nurse from breastfeeding zookeeper
An orangutan at the Metro Richmond Zoo learned how to breastfeed from zookeepers.
Orangutan learns how to nurse from breastfeeding zookeeper