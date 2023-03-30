N.C. man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-85 crash in Va.
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A 36-year-old man from Hickory, N.C., died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County.
A 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the right side of the northbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 60.8 just before 11 a.m. and struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police.
The driver, who is from Ohio, was taken by med-flight to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with serious injuries.
The passenger - identified Thursday as Stephen Brett Dellinger - died on the scene, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
