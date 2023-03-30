Motorcyclist killed crash on Route 460 in Sussex

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 34-year-old Colonial Heights man died early Thursday in a crash on Route 460 in Sussex County.

Joshua A. Heslep was driving his 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the westbound lane when he ran off the road, attempted to overcorrect, lost control, and was ejected, Virginia State Police said.

Heslep died at the scene, which was west of Route 604, around 12:50 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

