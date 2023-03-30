Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Maryland woman taken into custody after Richmond Highway barricade

Photo: FOX 5 DC
Photo: FOX 5 DC(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WWBT) -A Maryland woman was taken into custody by Fairfax police following an over 34-hour barricade on Richmond Highway that ended early Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, March 29, around 11 a.m., Fairfax County Police say in a release officers responded to the 7200 block of Fordson Road in Alexandria to find Brittany Copelin, 29, who was reported missing by Charles County Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived, they were approached by a woman who claimed Copelin abducted her on March 24 in Maryland.

Officers searched the area and found the 2016 Jeep SUV she was driving in a parking lot in the 7300 block of Richmond Hwy. They attempted to stop the Jeep, but Copelin drove away.

They then pursued a short pursuit until the Jeep stopped on the service road at Richmond Hwy and Arlington Blvd, where Copelin displayed her gun to officers and refused to get out of the car.

Richmond Hwy was closed between Lockheed Blvd and Boswell Ave until early Thursday, March 30, when Copelin was taken into custody to the Adult Detention Center, where she was charged with two counts of abduction, two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony and felon in possession of a gun. She is being held without bond. Copelin is also facing charges from the City of Laurel Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chesterfield man says he has been waiting almost a year to receive money owed to him from a...
‘It hasn’t been paid:’ Chesterfield man waiting for $5,000 payment after issue with tow company
Tiye Washington II
Suspect in triple shooting in Henrico dies in North Carolina
Henrico Police are looking for Tiye Washington II, 26 in connection to a shooting that injured...
Police name suspect after 1 juvenile, 2 adults shot in Henrico
The shooting happened in the9700 block of Virginia Centerway Place, an apartment home community...
3 people suffer life-threatening injuries in Glen Allen shooting
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break

Latest News

‘Where’s my mail?’: Richmond and Henrico residents frustrated by USPS delays
Irvo Otieno died on March 6 at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County. Ten people are...
Police use-of-force expert on Irvo Otieno video: ‘We know better’
Find out if you have unclaimed property or money at unclaimed.org
With billions in unclaimed property, ways you can find if any is owed to you
With billions in unclaimed property, ways you can find if any is owed to you