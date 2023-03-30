Maryland woman taken into custody after Richmond Highway barricade

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WWBT) -A Maryland woman was taken into custody by Fairfax police following an over 34-hour barricade on Richmond Highway that ended early Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, March 29, around 11 a.m., Fairfax County Police say in a release officers responded to the 7200 block of Fordson Road in Alexandria to find Brittany Copelin, 29, who was reported missing by Charles County Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived, they were approached by a woman who claimed Copelin abducted her on March 24 in Maryland.

Officers searched the area and found the 2016 Jeep SUV she was driving in a parking lot in the 7300 block of Richmond Hwy. They attempted to stop the Jeep, but Copelin drove away.

They then pursued a short pursuit until the Jeep stopped on the service road at Richmond Hwy and Arlington Blvd, where Copelin displayed her gun to officers and refused to get out of the car.

Richmond Hwy was closed between Lockheed Blvd and Boswell Ave until early Thursday, March 30, when Copelin was taken into custody to the Adult Detention Center, where she was charged with two counts of abduction, two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony and felon in possession of a gun. She is being held without bond. Copelin is also facing charges from the City of Laurel Police Department.

