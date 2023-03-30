Diaper drive provides so much more than just supplies to local parents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some preschool families are teaming up to make sure all kids in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights have the diapers and wipes they need.

Salisbury Presbyterian preschool collected hundreds of diapers to support the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Families First and Infant & Toddler Connection of Chesterfield 10th annual Diaper Drive.

The goal is to collect more than 55,000 diapers and hundreds of packages of wipes to help families in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights.

Kristina Stevenson and Sally Ledford have both gotten diapers to support their sons because of this diaper drive.

They’ve found several other important resources to support their children because of it.

“They can tell you places to go to get diapers to get clothes, to get formula,” said Stevenson. “They know how to get you in contact with the right people to do your insurance. If you’re struggling with that, they can help you figure it all out.”

Parents like Stevenson get to work with the two organizations that support families in our community who help “carry the load”

“I’ve had that trunk full of diapers before,” said Laura Carter, with the Chesterfield Infant Program. “I went on the road.”

Carter drives to families’ homes offering Huggies, help, and a hug.

“Through this program, not only was I able to have a caseworker support me in the necessities like diapers and the things that we absolutely needed,” said Ledford, “but I was able to be encouraged to put my kid into a preschool and ask for a scholarship and not be ashamed, and actually hold my head high and say I need some help right now.”

“They come into your house; they do things to help you,” said Stevenson. “They give you diapers. They help you make sure your child is on track for school and help you with your child when they’re having issues with screaming or not listening to their teachers.”

They make sure that parents get the full package: supplies and support.

“You know, we’re we’re helping families really interact with their child, showing them ways to play with them, finding opportunities to help to help their development and encourage positive outcomes so that they’re they’re also ready for kindergarten,” said Carter.

The hope is to help provide more than diapers.

“It is just somebody to listen to you when the parent needs to speak,” said Martha Santacoloma with Families First. “Or to be there and listen in and feel the pain. They’re feeling too connected with the resources available for them to see how they build their resilience.”

In the thick of parenting, that support is everything.

There are only a few days left to the diaper drive.

Individual residents can drop off their donated baby diapers and wipes at:

MHSS Rogers Building; 6801 Lucy Corr Blvd.

Chesterfield Infant Program; 9711 Farrar Court, Suite 140

All Chesterfield County Public Library branches

Interested organizations, groups or businesses should contact Ashley Rogers, Families First Program Coordinator at rogersa@chesterfield.gov; or Leslie Pakula, Infant Program Manager, at pakulal@chesterfield.gov to receive official Diaper Drive marketing material, and to arrange a time to drop-off their donations in-person.

