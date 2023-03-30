Teacher charged with assaulting students in Chesterfield

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield Early Childhood Learning Academy teacher has been arrested and charged with assaulting students in 2022.

The Chesterfield Police Department says parents of a female student at the school reported on March 5 that their child had been assaulted by 57-year-old Lisa M. Harbilas in late November.

“Through their investigation into the reported assault, Chesterfield County Police Special Victims detectives learned of three additional students who were assaulted by Harbilas in November 2022 and one student who was assaulted by Harbilas in August 2022,” the Chesterfield Police Department said in a news release on Thursday. “Victims are ages 5 and under.”

Detectives obtained 12 warrants for misdemeanor assault for Harbilas in relation to the 2022 assaults. Those warrants were served on March 28.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

