Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Amber Alert issued for Florida boy; child’s mother found dead, police say

Taylen Mosley was last seen in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Taylen Mosley was last seen in St. Petersburg, Florida.(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
By WWSB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening for Taylen Mosley, a 2-year-old child in St. Petersburg, Florida.

He was last seen in the area of the 11600 block of 4th St. N. and went missing Wednesday.

St. Petersburg Police detectives say this situation is connected with a homicide investigation. About 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the body of a 20-year-old woman, Pashun Jeffery, was found inside her St. Petersburg apartment.

Taylen Mosley is the victim’s son. The child could be in danger and a search is underway for his whereabouts.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, is 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Taylen is asked to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-356-4774, the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chesterfield man says he has been waiting almost a year to receive money owed to him from a...
‘It hasn’t been paid:’ Chesterfield man waiting for $5,000 payment after issue with tow company
Tiye Washington II
Suspect in triple shooting in Henrico dies in North Carolina
Henrico Police are looking for Tiye Washington II, 26 in connection to a shooting that injured...
Police name suspect after 1 juvenile, 2 adults shot in Henrico
The shooting happened in the9700 block of Virginia Centerway Place, an apartment home community...
3 people suffer life-threatening injuries in Glen Allen shooting
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base,...
Joint Base Andrews lifts lockdown; no armed suspect found
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury decides
A balloon with names of the victims is seen at a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant...
Funerals set for 3 of the Nashville school shooting victims