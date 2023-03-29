Your Money with Carlson Financial
Wednesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and a little cooler than normal

Next rain chance Friday night/Saturday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be several degrees below average the next couple days before warming up into the start of the weekend

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High around 60.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows near 40, highs near 60.

Friday: Increasing clouds during the afternoon. Showers develop after sunset and continue overnight. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Low around 40. highs in the low 70s. (Late Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Scattered showers at any point. A thunderstorm possible. Breezy. Lows near 60, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. A slight chance for a shower late in the day. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

