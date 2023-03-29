VCU’s Mike Rhoades expected to head to Penn State

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University’s men’s basketball coach is expected to be the next head coach at Penn State, multiple sources say.

Several reports say VCU coach Mike Rhoades is set to be the next head coach at Penn State…Sources tell me to expect that announcement today. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/3ndGEv2SEq — Riley Wyant (@rileywyantTV) March 29, 2023

Mike Rhoades has been the head coach at VCU since 2017, most recently coaching the Rams to an Atlantic 10 championship and to a No. 12 seed in the NCAA tournament. He has a 129-61 record in six seasons at VCU.

ESPN reports that while no deal has been completed, Penn State’s Board of Trustees will approve hiring Rhoades on Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.