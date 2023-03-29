VCU’s Mike Rhoades expected to head to Penn State
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University’s men’s basketball coach is expected to be the next head coach at Penn State, multiple sources say.
Mike Rhoades has been the head coach at VCU since 2017, most recently coaching the Rams to an Atlantic 10 championship and to a No. 12 seed in the NCAA tournament. He has a 129-61 record in six seasons at VCU.
ESPN reports that while no deal has been completed, Penn State’s Board of Trustees will approve hiring Rhoades on Wednesday afternoon.
