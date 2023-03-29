Richmond doctors praise FDA’s decision on over-the-counter Narcan

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Narcan nasal spray
Narcan nasal spray(KTRE)
By Raven Brown
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -There is new hope in fighting the opioid overdose epidemic. On Wednesday, the FDA approved the first over-the-counter version of Narcan, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses.

According to the FDA, the approval paves the way for the life-saving medication to reverse an opioid overdose to be sold directly to consumers in places like drug stores, grocery stores, vending machines and online.

The CDC says over a million people have died of drug overdoses in the last two decades. In Richmond, a similar story of losing lives at a near-record rate.

“In 2021, we had 238 fatal overdoses in Richmond city alone,” Dr. Melissa Viray, Deputy Director for Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said.

Now, FDA officials are taking steps to make it easier to access the nasal spray, approving it for over-the-counter use.

“If you look quarter over quarter for 2022, we are seeing an overwhelming increase in the number of overdoses in Richmond city,” Dr. Viray said. “That’s not a trend that other localities and even overall Virginia is necessarily seeing.”

Dr. Viray said having naloxone nasal spray will help reduce the stigma for those who use drugs wanting help and gives greater access to save lives.

“It really does pave the way to increase access downstream to naloxone across the board because it is the first of this generation of drugs to be able to be accessed without a prescription,” Dr. Viray said.

While only one dose is needed in most cases, the spray will come in a package of two doses and can be given to people of any age, even children and babies.

Dr. Viray said having this over the counter is a significant step forward but stressed you can still access the spray through other means like the Richmond and Henrico health districts.

“It’s a very effective way to prevent a fatal overdose and save a life,” Dr. Viray said. “And we’ve seen over and over again how when used out in the community, it can give enough time for individuals to be able to for emergency services and for other support and medical support to be called so that people can get the support that they need so they don’t have to die from an overdose.”

As for the timeline for availability and price, the FDA says that the manufacturer will determine the over-the-counter product, and it could take a few months before it’s seen on shelves.

