Police: 1 juvenile, 2 adults shot in Henrico

Shooting on Mason Manor Drive, Source: Henrico Police Department
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after a juvenile and two adults were shot on Mason Manor Drive Tuesday evening.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on March 28, police responded to the 5400 block of Mason Manor Drive for a shooting.

Three victims, two adults and one juvenile, have been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Police believe this incident is domestic-related and is in the investigation’s early stages. They also say this incident posed no threat to the community.

