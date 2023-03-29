Police: 1 juvenile, 2 adults shot in Henrico
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after a juvenile and two adults were shot on Mason Manor Drive Tuesday evening.
Just before 7:30 p.m. on March 28, police responded to the 5400 block of Mason Manor Drive for a shooting.
Three victims, two adults and one juvenile, have been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
Police believe this incident is domestic-related and is in the investigation’s early stages. They also say this incident posed no threat to the community.
