News to Know for Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Here’s a look at your top stories for Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Celebration Of Life For Irvo Otieno

Ceremonies will occur on Wednesday, March 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1st Baptist Church at 6201 Iron Bridge Road. The family’s attorney Ben Crump says Rev. Sharpton will travel to Richmond to deliver Otieno’s eulogy.

Dinwiddie Prosecutor Speaks On Irvo Otieno Case

Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann C. Baskervill couldn’t share specifics in this case in a one-on-one conversation with NBC12, but she describes Otieno’s de

Dinwiddie’s Top Prosecutor, Ann Baskervill, says proper mental health resources must be provided for people suffering from mental health crises. She also says as a community and society, we need to work together to remove the stigma around mental health.

Body Camera Footage Released In Nashville School Shooting

The violence Monday at The Covenant School was the latest school shooting to roil the nation and was planned carefully. The shooter had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre, authorities said.

Bagby Wins 9th District Special Election

Before his Senate seat win, Bagby served in the Virginia House of Delegates. Bagby will now have to fend off any potential primary challengers again this June and then will run with all 140 members of the General Assembly for re-election in the fall.

One Juvenile and Two Adults Shot In Henrico

Authorities say the shooting happened inside a house in the area, and it is suspected to be domestic-related and isolated to the single-family, two-story home.

Mostly Sunny, Cool Day

Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 60.

