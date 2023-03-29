Your Money with Carlson Financial
Move Over Law to expand in Virginia

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Changes are coming to the Move Over Law in Virginia.

Governor Glenn Youngkin signed into law an expansion to include any stationary vehicle on the side of the road that has hazard lights on, or has warning signs, such as an emergency triangle or flares.

This means if you see a vehicle like this, drivers will need to slow down and try to make a lane change if it’s safe to do so.

According to AAA, 28 people were killed in crashes in the Commonwealth while outside disabled vehicles between 2016 and 2020.

“Roadside is what we do at AAA, and the one thing that we know is even before our crews are there or before an ambulance or before a fire truck or law enforcement officers get there, the danger starts the moment that vehicle stops on the side. This law helps protect those people too,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson.

The expansion of the law will go into effect July 1.

