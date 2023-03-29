Men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades leaves VCU
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University’s men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades has officially left the team.
Multiple sources said earlier Wednesday that Rhoades was set to become the head coach at Penn State. That school’s Board of Trustees was expected to approve hiring Rhoades on Wednesday afternoon.
Mike Rhoades has been the head coach at VCU since 2017, most recently coaching the Rams to an Atlantic 10 championship and to a No. 12 seed in the NCAA tournament. He has a 129-61 record in six seasons at VCU.
