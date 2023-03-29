Men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades leaves VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University’s men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades has officially left the team.

Statement from Vice President and Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin on the VCU Men’s Basketball program. pic.twitter.com/yqhbhaByMC — VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) March 29, 2023

Multiple sources said earlier Wednesday that Rhoades was set to become the head coach at Penn State. That school’s Board of Trustees was expected to approve hiring Rhoades on Wednesday afternoon.

Several reports say VCU coach Mike Rhoades is set to be the next head coach at Penn State…Sources tell me to expect that announcement today. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/3ndGEv2SEq — Riley Wyant (@rileywyantTV) March 29, 2023

Mike Rhoades has been the head coach at VCU since 2017, most recently coaching the Rams to an Atlantic 10 championship and to a No. 12 seed in the NCAA tournament. He has a 129-61 record in six seasons at VCU.

