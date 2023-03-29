Hopewell introduces new interim police chief

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Hopewell announced its new interim police chief Gregory Taylor.

This announcement comes after former chief AJ Starke announced his retirement on March 6 after 31 years of service.

Taylor served the police department for 37 years before retiring. He worked as Commander of all Divisions, including his appointment as Interim Police Chief in 2018. He graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University, where he earned a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice.

He was responsible for overseeing a wide range of programs within the department, including community policing initiatives, crime prevention strategies and public outreach efforts. The city says Taylor was also instrumental in developing a new approach to police-community relations, which helped to bridge the divide between law enforcement and the community.

“I am honored and humbled to be asked to serve as the Interim Police Chief during this time of transition. It is a privilege to serve the Hopewell Community and the Hopewell Police Department,” said Taylor.

Taylor’s first day as Interim Police Chief will be April 1, 2023

