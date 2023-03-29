Your Money with Carlson Financial
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Strong wind gusts possible

By Megan Wise
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Saturday for strong gusty winds across central VA.

A cold front will move across the area bringing with it rain showers and gusty winds. Wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph. With locally higher gusts possible.

40-50mph wind gusts possible
40-50mph wind gusts possible(NBC12)

Strong wind gusts are expected to begin during the morning and continue into the early evening Saturday.

Here is a look at possible gusts during the day Saturday:

Wind will pick up Saturday morning and continue into the early evening
Wind will pick up Saturday morning and continue into the early evening(NBC12)

A Wind Advisory for our area will be likely. We will give you the First Alert once that is issued by the National Weather Service. If you have any unsecured objects in your yard, it will be a good idea to bring those objects inside before Saturday. Tree limbs could also be blown down, which could lead to a few power outages.

Scattered showers will be likely during the morning as the cold front moves through the area. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. Showers taper during the afternoon, and a drier evening is expected. Only a couple of tenths of an inch of rain total is expected.

Keep the NBC12 weather app handy, we will keep you updated with this forecast as we get closer to Saturday.

