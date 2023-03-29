Your Money with Carlson Financial
Construction on Richmond Fire Station set to start next month

In the meantime, the crew that used to work at the now-demolished station is at a nearby firehouse and ready to respond.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new fire station will rise on West Cary Street in Richmond from a pile of dirt.

Work was underway earlier this month to remove the century-old structure that once stood there. A three-story facility will replace it.

“It’s a state-of-the-art facility. It provides the opportunity to have more resources in this facility that didn’t quite have in the previous one,” said Chief Melvin Carter with the Richmond Fire Dept.

Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter was surveying the progress to start construction on Wednesday.

“It was constructed for men who were fighting fires with horse and steam fire engines. Those days are long since gone,” said Chief Carter.

He says a new Fire Station 12 will include more than 13,000 square feet of space, giving first responders more room for sleeping quarters, a fitness room and a day room.

That also includes an area for firefighters to decontaminate themselves after a fire call.

“In terms of having decon rooms for the men and women that fight fires can take off their gear and go into rooms so that they don’t bring or drag in the gear that they’ve been fighting fire with or other contaminants,” said Chief Carter.

The new building will include two fire truck bays along with an additional smaller bay.

The city has set aside $13 million for the project, with construction set to run $8.7 million.

Construction should start next month. The building should be open and operating in the next 14 to 18 months.

In the meantime, the crew that used to work at the now-demolished station is at a nearby firehouse and ready to respond.

“They can get to this area within our response time parameters,” said Chief Carter.

The five-year capital improvement plan does include $15 million for a new Fire Station 21 on the city’s southside off Richmond Highway.

