Tuesday Forecast: Cooler with increasing clouds and some evening showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another round of light rain comes this evening, then a lull in the action until Friday evening.

Tuesday: Sunny start, then Increasing clouds. Scattered evening showers likely. Highs near 60. (Evening Rain Chance: 70% after sunset) Rain amounts around 1/10″

Wednesday: A pre-dawn shower possible. Turning partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s

Friday: Sunny start with increasing afternoon clouds. Rain developing after sunset and continues overnight. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s. (Daytime Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Scattered showers possible at any point. A thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s.

