Tuesday Forecast: Cooler with increasing clouds and some evening showers

Next rain chance comes Friday evening.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another round of light rain comes this evening, then a lull in the action until Friday evening.

Tuesday: Sunny start, then Increasing clouds. Scattered evening showers likely. Highs near 60. (Evening Rain Chance: 70% after sunset) Rain amounts around 1/10″

Wednesday: A pre-dawn shower possible. Turning partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s

Friday: Sunny start with increasing afternoon clouds. Rain developing after sunset and continues overnight. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s. (Daytime Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Scattered showers possible at any point. A thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Morning showers, Dry Afternoon With Possible Rain