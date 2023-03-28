Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Sorry to rain on your ‘Planets on Parade’

There are two reasons it won’t be as good it sounds
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - I have an unpopular opinion on the “Planets on Parade” that you might have heard about. Up until a few days ago, I had never heard of tonight’s “Planets on Parade.” It sounds interesting, but with all the hype it’s getting, I think it’ll disappoint casual viewers.

Just after sunset, Mars, Venus, Jupiter, Mercury, and Uranus will line up in the western sky.

But there are a couple of problems:

1) Tonight’s forecast is cloudy and rainy. (Click on the video at the top of the story to check out the full forecast.) The chance of seeing ANY stars or planets is low in Central Virginia.

2) In order to see Mercury and Uranus, you’ll need binoculars or a telescope AND a clear view of the western horizon, plus an area with low light pollution.

If you follow me on social media or watch me on TV, you know I do my best to alert you to interesting astronomy to share with your friends and family. I just don’t think tonight’s event will be worth it for casual viewers!

Sorry to be a downer, but when the hype train races ahead of the facts, I think it’s my job to let you know.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Strep throat
Strep cases rising in kids in Virginia, less common symptoms showing up
Police have not yet named a suspect.
Police looking for man that allegedly assaulted woman in Chesterfield
The nonrefundable credit can be claimed on state tax returns starting in the 2024 tax season.
Youngkin signs bill creating $300 tax credit for gun safes
Richmond Police investigating a double shooting near a motel on the city's southside.
3 men shot in 1 hour in Richmond

Latest News

FILE - Debris is strewn around tornado damaged homes, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork,...
Tornado-spawning storms may get worse due to warming
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Tuesday Forecast: Cooler with increasing clouds and some evening showers
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Scattered showers again Tuesday evening
Forecast: Dry this evening, another round of rain late Tuesday