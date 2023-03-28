Your Money with Carlson Financial
RPS increase school security following deadly Nashville shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parents will notice more security at Richmond Public Schools following the deadly shooting at a Nashville private Christian school.

School Superintendant Jason Kamras and school leaders are working to keep students safe with new upgrades to the security infrastructure in Richmond Public schools.

All Richmond public high schools currently have metal detectors at front entrances, but Kamras is pushing for middle schools to do the same.

With funds from a state security grant, RPS plans to pay for passcard entry systems, intruder alert systems, upgraded intercoms and video surveillance cameras.

Superintendent Kamras also says he is pushing for more mental health resources as gun violence continues to plague the nation.

