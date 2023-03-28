Your Money with Carlson Financial
Pastor furnishes apartment for legally blind woman: ‘The Lord always provides’

By Anthony Antoine
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -When most people hop into a ridesharing service, they prefer not to speak to the driver.

But one conversation between Donna Dean, a legally blind woman, and her driver, Pastor Gwen Perry, led to a fast friendship and a fully furnished apartment for Dean.

Perry’s generosity and compassion made Dean nominate the pastor in this week’s Acts of Kindness.

Donna Dean, a legally blind woman, was catching a ride to Walmart to pick up a few things for her apartment when her driver told her not to spend any of her own

