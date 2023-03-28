News to Know For Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Deadly Nashville School Shooting
- Police said the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, was killed by responding officers at 10:27 a.m. in a lobby-type area inside the school, which is attached to a church.
Increased Police Presence at Richmond Public Schools
- Richmond Public School Superintendent Jason Kamras is pushing for more mental health resources as gun violence plagues the nation. RPS plans to use funds from a state security grant to pay for pass card entry systems, intruder alert systems, upgraded intercoms and surveillance cameras to keep students protected in school.
Police Search For Man Suspected of Assaulting Woman In Chesterfield
- Police in Chesterfield are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman walking to her apartment Sunday evening. Authorities say he fled into the woods towards Genito Place. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.
UVA Hosts Town Hall Discussing Gun Safety
- University Leaders and Law Enforcement will gather today to discuss gun violence and public safety in an effort to understand the root causes and develop long-term solutions. The town hall will begin at 1 p.m. Click here to register.
Henrico To Discuss Increase In Water, Sewer Rates
- Henrico county leaders are set to introduce an ordinance tonight that would increase water and sewer charges. If approved, residents will see about a 6-dollar increase in their bi-monthly bill starting in July.
New Childrens Tower Opens At VCU Children’s Hospital Of Richmond
- The Wonder Tower will have 72 inpatient beds in private rooms, allowing more areas to treat more kids. This comes at a critical time when many pediatric units are stretched thin.
Cooler Day With Evening Rain
- Today will start sunny with Increasing clouds moving in leading to scattered evening showers. Highs will remain near 60.
