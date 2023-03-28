Lamont Bagby secures 9th District Senate special election seat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Democrat Lamont Bagby won the 9th District Senate special election seat Tuesday evening.

The seat was open after Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan won the 4th District House special election seat after the passing of Rep. Donald McEachin.

The current district includes parts of Richmond, Henrico, Hanover and all of Charles City County.

As of 7 p.m., Bagby won the votes by 88%, and his opponent, Republican Stephen Imholt, secured 11% of the votes.

Before his Senate seat win, Bagby served in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Bagby will have to fend off any potential primary challengers again this June and then will run with all 140 members of the General Assembly for re-election in the fall.

