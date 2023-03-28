Kids, substitute, custodian among victims in Nashville school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The six victims shot and killed at a Christian private school in Nashville Monday morning have been identified by Metro Nashville Police.

The victims include three children, all 9 years old, identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney. Three staff members, a school leader, a substitute teacher and a custodian, were identified as Katherine Koonce, 60, Cynthia Peak, 61, and 61-year-old Michael Hill. Police said their bodies were found scattered around the school.

The victims were shot and killed by 28-year-old Audrey Hill, who Metro Police say was a former student who planned that attack at Covenant School on Monday morning. Here’s what we know about those who tragically lost their lives:

Hallie Scruggs, 9

Hallee Scruggs was one of three children shot and killed during Monday’s school shooting. Scruggs was a third grader at Covenant School. Her aunt told WSMV4 she was the daughter of Covenant Presbyterian Church’s pastor.

Hallie Scruggs (Submittted)

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9

Evelyn Dieckhaus, age 9, died in a shooting at The Covenant School. (Photo submitted)

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, a student at Covenant School, was killed in the shooting. Her family describes her a “shining light.” They issued the following statement on Tuesday morning:

“Our hearts are completely broken. We cannot believe this has happened. Evelyn was a shining light in this world. We appreciate all the love and support but ask for space as we grieve.”

William Kinney, 9

Student William Kinney, 9, was killed in the shooting. WSMV4 has not heard from his family.

Katherine Koonce, 60

Dr. Katherine Koonce (The Covenant School)

Katherine Koonce was Head of School at the Covenant School. She was shot and killed after being confronted by the shooter in one of the school hallways, according to Metro Police Chief John Drake.

Koonce had been at the school for nearly seven years. She had moved to Nashville after growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and attending Louisiana State University. She had worked previously at Christ Presbyterian Academy before joining Covenant School.

One of Koonce’s former students, who has learning disabilities, told WSMV4 the world needed more people like her.

“There (are) too many people that encounter special needs and then think that kid is lazy, and they give up,” said Joe Fisher, a former student. “There (are) too many educators that give up. There is not enough of people like her.”

She was 60 years old.

Mike Hill, 61

Mike Hill (Hill family)

Mike Hill, 61, was shot and killed during the school shooting Monday morning in Nashville. Police said he was shot through a door.

Hill, a custodian at Covenant School, was a father of seven children and 14 grandchildren. His family says he loved to cook and spend time with his big family.

His time working at Covenant gave him joy, according to his family.

“We would like to thank the Nashville community for all the continued thoughts and prayers. As we grieve and try to grasp any sense of understanding of why this happened, we continue to ask for support,” Hill’s family said in a statement. “We pray for the Covenant School and are so grateful that Michael was beloved by the faculty and students who filled him with joy for 14 years.”

Cynthia Peak, 61

Cynthia Peak, 61, was one of three adults and three kids killed in the shooting at the Tennessee elementary school (Family friend of Cynthia Peak)

Cynthia Peak, 61, was a substitute teacher at Covenant School. A family friend told WSMV4 she lived most of her life in Alabama and recently moved to Nashville with her husband.

Peak was a mother of three children: a daughter and two sons.

WSMV4 continues to learn more about the victims in Monday’s school shooting in Nashville. Check back for updates.

Related coverage

Woman, 28, kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school shooting: police

Nashville school shooting suspect was former student, police say

‘They were hiding in the closet’: Daughter of Nashville teacher describes fatal shooting

Reaction to fatal Covenant School shooting in Nashville

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.