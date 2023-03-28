Your Money with Carlson Financial
Henrico Police Investigate multi car accident on Nine Mile Road

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Henrico County police are investigating a multi vehicle crash.
Henrico County police are investigating a multi vehicle crash.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating the cause of a multi-vehicle crash involving five cars at the intersection of Nine Mile Rd and Masonic Lane.

Police say the intersection was closed in both directions to navigate and investigate the crash scene safely. Currently, there are no reports of any life-threatening injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.

