Heavy traffic expected on Iron Bridge Road for Otieno funeral

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Drivers in Chesterfield can expect heavy traffic Wednesday morning into the afternoon on Iron Bridge Road for Irvo Otieno’s funeral.

Iron Bridge Road, Omo Road and Chippenham Parkway between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on March 29 will see a lot more traffic as people commute to the funeral of Irvo Otieno at First Baptist Church on Iron Bridge Road.

Anyone attending the funeral via Chippenham Parkway and eastbound Iron Bridge Road must take a U-turn at Omo Road to First Baptist Church. There is no left turn directly into the church parking lot from eastbound Iron Bridge Road.

Chesterfield Police say those not planning to attend the service should avoid the area.

Officers will be in the area to monitor and direct traffic starting at 10 a.m.

