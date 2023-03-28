Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Heavy traffic expected on Iron Bridge Road for Otieno funeral

Drivers in Chesterfield can expect heavy traffic Wednesday morning into the afternoon on Iron...
Drivers in Chesterfield can expect heavy traffic Wednesday morning into the afternoon on Iron Bridge Road for Irvo Otieno’s funeral.(WALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Drivers in Chesterfield can expect heavy traffic Wednesday morning into the afternoon on Iron Bridge Road for Irvo Otieno’s funeral.

Iron Bridge Road, Omo Road and Chippenham Parkway between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on March 29 will see a lot more traffic as people commute to the funeral of Irvo Otieno at First Baptist Church on Iron Bridge Road.

Anyone attending the funeral via Chippenham Parkway and eastbound Iron Bridge Road must take a U-turn at Omo Road to First Baptist Church. There is no left turn directly into the church parking lot from eastbound Iron Bridge Road.

Chesterfield Police say those not planning to attend the service should avoid the area.

Officers will be in the area to monitor and direct traffic starting at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Richmond Police investigating a double shooting near a motel on the city's southside.
3 men shot in 1 hour in Richmond
Strep throat
Strep cases rising in kids in Virginia, less common symptoms showing up
It's one of three similar murals in the United States created by Bustart.
Richmond homeowner could pay thousands to remove mural not approved by city
Police have not yet named a suspect.
Police looking for man that allegedly assaulted woman in Chesterfield

Latest News

Henrico County police are investigating a multi vehicle crash.
Henrico Police investigate multi-vehicle crash on Nine Mile Road
VDOT says the crash happened on eastbound I-64 near Shannon Hill Road at mile marker 148.
Tractor-trailer spills logs onto I-64 in Goochland
Tractor-trailer crash closes lanes of I-64
Check traffic conditions in Central Virginia.
Check live traffic in and around the Richmond area