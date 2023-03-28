Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

6-week-old kitten found abandoned at airport terminal, rescuers say

A 6-week-old kitten was abandoned at the Las Vegas airport, according to a shelter. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A 6-week-old kitten was recently found abandoned at an airport in Las Vegas.

According to The Animal Foundation of Las Vegas, a nonprofit organization, rescuers found the kitten alone at the Harry Reid International Airport.

KVVU reports the cat was located in a carrier with two toys and a towel at a terminal gate at the airport.

The animal foundation said the 6-week-old kitten has been named Bruno and weighs about 1.5 pounds.

The shelter team said they are currently taking care of Bruno and he will be ready for adoption soon.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Richmond Police investigating a double shooting near a motel on the city's southside.
3 men shot in 1 hour in Richmond
Strep throat
Strep cases rising in kids in Virginia, less common symptoms showing up
Police have not yet named a suspect.
Police looking for man that allegedly assaulted woman in Chesterfield
It's one of three similar murals in the United States created by Bustart.
Richmond homeowner could pay thousands to remove mural not approved by city

Latest News

A Chesterfield man says he has been waiting almost a year to receive money owed to him from a...
‘It hasn’t been paid:’ Chesterfield man waiting for $5,000 payment after issue with tow company
The suspect’s name and age had not been released as of Tuesday.
Police shoot, kill girl suspected in mail carrier robbery
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Court reinstates Adnan Syed’s conviction in ‘Serial’ case
How to make the most of your record 8.7% Social Security COLA increase
How to make the most of your record 8.7% Social Security COLA increase
How to make the most of your record 8.7% Social Security COLA increase