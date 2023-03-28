Your Money with Carlson Financial
3 men shot in 1 hour in Richmond

Richmond Police investigating a double shooting near a motel on the city's southside.
Richmond Police investigating a double shooting near a motel on the city's southside.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating two separate shootings that happened about one hour apart, leaving three men hurt.

The first shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday near S 2nd St. and Brown’s Island Way.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Around 11:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting at 6619 Midlothian Tpke after two men had been shot.

Both were taken to the hospital and are also expected to recover.

Police do not yet have any suspect information for either shooting.

