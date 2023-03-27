Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Youngkin signs bill creating $300 tax credit for gun safes

The nonrefundable credit can be claimed on state tax returns starting in the 2024 tax season.
The nonrefundable credit can be claimed on state tax returns starting in the 2024 tax season.(KGNS)
By GRAHAM MOOMAW
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Firearm safety is about to get a little more affordable in Virginia after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bipartisan bill creating a $300 tax credit meant to reimburse people who buy gun safes or other lockable gun containers.

The legislation approved by the governor last week was the only gun safety measure that passed the politically divided General Assembly, drawing broad support as a small step to encourage gun safety without imposing any new rules on gun owners.

“This bill is not about requiring people to do anything,” Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, the bill’s sponsor, said at a committee hearing earlier this year. “It’s not about banning anything. It’s not taking anything away. This bill simply gives a tax credit to try and incentivize something that many law-abiding gun owners already do.”

The nonrefundable credit can be claimed on state tax returns starting in the 2024 tax season. It can only be applied to eligible equipment purchases from federally licensed firearm dealers. The credit cannot be applied to the costs of purchasing a firearm itself.

Read more on virginiamercury.com

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash
Richmond Fire & EMS evacuated all residents in the building. No injuries were reported.
2 residents displaced following fire on Old Brook Road
A grand jury this week indicted Katherine Martyak on the charges stemming from an incident with...
Chesterfield dance instructor faces sexual abuse charges involving minor
Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the...
Man wins lottery 2 times in 3 years: ‘The scratchers were calling out to me’
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Ohio after an altercation involving two...
2 teens in custody after officer dragged by car, police say

Latest News

The City Council meeting will occur Monday, March 27, at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
News to know for Monday, March 27 2023
Youngkin Signs Bill Allowing Tax Credits For Gun Safe Purchases
Youngkin Signs Bill Allowing Tax Credits For Gun Safe Purchases
9th District Special Election Set for Tuesday
9th District Special Election Set for Tuesday
First Citizens Bank To Buy Silicon Valley Bank Deposits And Loans
First Citizens Bank To Buy Silicon Valley Bank Deposits And Loans