Wildlife Center of Virginia readying for ‘Baby Season’

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is getting ready to welcome thousands of new patients.

WCV takes in injured or orphaned wildlife from all over Virginia, and this time of year it expects to receive up to 2,000 animals.

The center relies on the community to find and deliver new patients and it uses this time as an opportunity to educate the public.

“Our mission has always been teaching the world to care about and to care for wildlife and the environment,” Alex Wehrung said.

Animals are released back into the wild once they’re ready.

