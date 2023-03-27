Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia War Memorial to host event honoring Vietnam War Veterans

Virginia Joins In National Observance To Honor All Men And Women Who Served In U.S. Armed Forces During Vietnam Era
National Vietnam War Veterans Day became an official national day of remembrance in 2017.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has proclaimed March 29, 2023, as Vietnam War Veterans Day in Virginia. In honor of that declaration, The Virginia War memorial will host a special event on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature a book discussion featuring Barbara Powers Wyat, author and editor of “We Came Home: The First Hand Stories of Vietnam POWS,” followed by a tour of the Memorial’s newest exhibit, “Fifty Years Beyond The Vietnam Veteran Experience.”

“Virginia is home to nearly 700,000 military veterans. Of these, over 200,000 served during the Vietnam War from 1961 through 1975,” said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS). “More than 1,300 Virginians died in service, and another 46 are still missing in action. Nine Virginians who served were awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, our Nation’s highest military honor.”

The Virginia War Memorial invites all to join this free event. However, space is limited, and registration is required online.

“It is especially important that all Virginians take the time on this special day to thank our fellow citizens who answered the call to serve our country,” said Commissioner Gade. “These veterans came back home, transitioned to civilian life, started families and became leaders in business, education, law, the arts, medicine, science, technology and public service throughout the Commonwealth. “These brave men and women deserve nothing less than our highest praise and acknowledgment for their service and sacrifice. The new exhibit at the Virginia War Memorial tells the stories of fifty of these Vietnam veterans from throughout Virginia, and I urge everyone to visit the Memorial and experience it.”

For more information, click here.

